Piotr Szulczewski Sells 75,282 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 75,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $474,276.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Piotr Szulczewski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 80,967 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $560,291.64.

On Monday, July 19th, Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $754,082.94.

NASDAQ:WISH traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.85. The stock had a trading volume of 45,140,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,558,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 36.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,296 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 162,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 120.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 403,719 shares in the last quarter. 26.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

