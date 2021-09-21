Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO Sells $946,050.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $946,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 275,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 50.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 525,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,435,000 after acquiring an additional 175,905 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 65.0% during the second quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 153,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 60,650 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $267,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.53.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

