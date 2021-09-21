Metronome Trading Down 14.4% This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.95 or 0.00009340 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metronome has a market cap of $47.87 million and approximately $26,027.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.79 or 0.00167382 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00108782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.61 or 0.06683059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,001.71 or 0.99306238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.46 or 0.00748218 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,404,647 coins and its circulating supply is 12,118,273 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

