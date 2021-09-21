Zacks: Analysts Expect JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will post $52.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for JFrog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.35 million and the highest is $52.80 million. JFrog reported sales of $38.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that JFrog will report full year sales of $203.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $265.83 million, with estimates ranging from $259.59 million to $271.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 17.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in JFrog by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,677,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JFrog by 4,597.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,455,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 655.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashe Capital Management LP grew its position in JFrog by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashe Capital Management LP now owns 2,401,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after purchasing an additional 368,400 shares during the last quarter. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FROG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.77. 648,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,232. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.57. JFrog has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.24.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

