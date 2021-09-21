Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $568.23 Million

Analysts expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to post $568.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.10 million and the lowest is $553.60 million. Saia posted sales of $481.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SAIA traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $245.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. Saia has a 1-year low of $117.07 and a 1-year high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.34.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

