Hush Price Reaches $0.0760 on Top Exchanges (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a market cap of $791,944.93 and approximately $485.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for $0.0760 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00273473 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.23 or 0.00122018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.71 or 0.00168424 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000492 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

