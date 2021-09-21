Tael (WABI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Tael has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $34.91, $13.96, $62.56 and $24.72. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00052846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00127178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012379 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $4.92, $45.75, $5.22, $13.96, $34.91, $18.11, $7.20, $119.16, $10.00, $62.56, $24.72 and $6.32. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WABIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.