PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) to post sales of $71.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.90 million. PAR Technology reported sales of $54.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year sales of $270.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.76 million to $271.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $320.02 million, with estimates ranging from $319.83 million to $320.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PAR Technology.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

PAR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.88. The stock had a trading volume of 167,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,024. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $90.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 8,911.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 16.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PAR Technology by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

