Proton Price Reaches $0.0065 on Exchanges (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Proton has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00125230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

