Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to report $32.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.62 million. Vapotherm posted sales of $30.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full-year sales of $102.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $102.30 million to $103.59 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $94.63 million, with estimates ranging from $92.26 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $28,983.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $310,772.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,996 shares of company stock worth $832,579. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the 2nd quarter valued at $768,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VAPO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. The stock had a trading volume of 122,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,385. Vapotherm has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $714.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of -1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vapotherm (VAPO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.