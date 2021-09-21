dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Down 8.1% This Week

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $17.16 million and $1.23 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00125230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043329 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

DHT is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,802,244 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

