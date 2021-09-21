Redd Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,768.33 or 0.99177721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00076057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007634 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001139 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002418 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Redd

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

