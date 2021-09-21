Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN remained flat at $$2.85 during trading on Tuesday. 181,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,682. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.25. Evogene has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.69.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,326.70% and a negative return on equity of 38.88%. On average, analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Evogene by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Evogene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Evogene by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

