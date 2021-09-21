Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fanuc Ltd. is a manufacturer of factory automation and robots. It is engaged in the development, manufacture, sale and maintenance of robots and factory automation products primarily in Japan, US, Europe and other Asian countries. The Company’s technology is applied in the automation of machine tools. Its products lineup includes: computer numerical control series; servo motors; carbon dioxide laser oscillators; industrial lasers; robots and robot machines; machine for milling and boring, precision molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machine and nano control technology based machines that have their applications in optical electronics, medical, semiconductor and biotechnology fields. Fanuc Ltd. is headquartered in Yamanashi Prefecture, Japan. “

FANUY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.56. 168,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Fanuc has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter. Fanuc had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fanuc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

