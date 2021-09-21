Titan Coin (TTN) Price Reaches $0.0024

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded up 25.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded up 48.1% against the dollar. Titan Coin has a market cap of $2.20 million and approximately $92.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005517 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00010459 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

TTN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

