Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 775,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,775. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.
Neogen Company Profile
Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.
