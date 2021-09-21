Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $128.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NEOG traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.69. 775,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,775. Neogen has a 1-year low of $33.11 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Neogen alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neogen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 392.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 529,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,284 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Neogen worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.