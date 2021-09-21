Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Will Post Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings per share of $5.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.12. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year earnings of $21.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.07 to $24.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $29.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.15 to $38.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.63 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $808.86.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $747.63. 744,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,372. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $767.59 and its 200-day moving average is $704.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $572.46 and a 52 week high of $825.62. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

