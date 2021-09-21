Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) will post $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.83 and the highest is $3.90. Roper Technologies posted earnings per share of $3.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.06 to $15.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $16.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.90 to $16.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 target price (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.29.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.45. The stock had a trading volume of 407,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,067. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $362.90 and a 1 year high of $499.21. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total value of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $611,529,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after buying an additional 139,486 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Lansing Management LP lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Management LP now owns 44,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,797,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

