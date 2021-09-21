Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $610,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) will report sales of $610,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410,000.00 to $800,000.00. Dyadic International posted sales of $420,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full-year sales of $2.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 million to $3.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.67 million, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $14.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 536.88%.

NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 245,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,491. Dyadic International has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

In other Dyadic International news, major shareholder Francisco Trust Under Agreemen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103,965.00, for a total value of $2,599,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dyadic International by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dyadic International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 27,008 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines.

