$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) to announce $1.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.84 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Avantor posted sales of $1.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $7.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $8.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avantor.

Get Avantor alerts:

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 4,152,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,070,578. The company has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.22, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. Avantor has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

In related news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $226,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 419,652 shares of company stock valued at $15,849,715 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Avantor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Avantor by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avantor (AVTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.