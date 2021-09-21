Boosted Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $142,711.18 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $142,711.18 and approximately $63,854.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00005855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00064548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00169987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00109414 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,736.91 or 0.06707915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,747.20 or 0.99867485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

