IOST (IOST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $421.09 Million

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. IOST has a market capitalization of $929.77 million and approximately $421.09 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0514 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOST has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.89 or 0.00303631 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052098 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00126126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00012226 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

