Analysts Expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to post $283.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.80 million to $285.30 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $216.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

Shares of TTD stock traded up $2.43 on Tuesday, hitting $72.14. 2,876,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,113. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.09, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $97.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.25.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,378,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,328 shares of company stock valued at $4,581,805. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

