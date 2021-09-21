Berry Data (BRY) Tops One Day Volume of $256,595.00

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $256,595.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Berry Data has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002454 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00064850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.49 or 0.00170522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00109339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.96 or 0.06792004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,999.94 or 1.00605582 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veri?ed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

