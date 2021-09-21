Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,475.78 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,040.57 or 1.00705289 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00073498 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007953 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001199 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002500 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

