Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) to report sales of $154.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Datto’s earnings. Datto reported sales of $130.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full-year sales of $610.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.00 million to $611.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $704.91 million, with estimates ranging from $701.80 million to $707.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Datto had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Datto from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datto has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

MSP traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 552,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 86.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80. Datto has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

In related news, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $451,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $243,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,812 shares of company stock valued at $7,378,110 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the second quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 67.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

