Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.30 Million

Analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) will post $51.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.40 million to $53.29 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $51.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $203.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.08 million to $206.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $196.94 million, with estimates ranging from $179.62 million to $209.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TVTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,897. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $134,152.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,537.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,493 shares of company stock worth $175,503 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 144.0% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,748,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 197.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,457,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,846 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,912,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,860 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 23.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,614,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 3,544.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,056,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,538 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

