Brokerages Set Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) PT at €71.43

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

FRA FIE traded down €0.50 ($0.59) on Tuesday, hitting €62.25 ($73.24). 70,342 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.36. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52-week high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

