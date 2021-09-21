Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. Prices IPO at $17.00-$19.00 Per Share (ALVU)

Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. (ALVU) is planning to raise $275 million in an IPO on Wednesday, September 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 15,300,000 shares at $17.00-$19.00 per share.

In the last year, Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. generated $120.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $52.2 million. The company has a market cap of $1.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, RBC Capital Markets and Truist Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Piper Sandler, Stifel, Cabrera Capital Markets, CastleOak Securities, C.L. King & Associates, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Telsey Advisory Group were co-managers.

Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Allvue sets a new standard in technology for investment managers in the private capital and credit markets by pairing modern cloud-based software solutions with capabilities across multiple asset classes. Our software solutions serve the entire investment lifecycle and are seamlessly integrated to provide a comprehensive product suite. We serve investment managers of all sizes worldwide, including general partners (“GPs”), limited partners (“LPs”), fund administrators and banks. We believe our software solutions allow our clients to operate and grow their businesses more effectively by automating manual processes, improving data accuracy and consistency across workflows and delivering enhanced analytics. “.

Allvue Systems Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2019 and has 600 employees. The company is located at 396 Alhambra Circle 11th Floor Coral Gables, FL 33134 and can be reached via phone at (305) 901-7060 or on the web at http://www.allvuesystems.com/.

