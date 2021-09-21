Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives $128.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARVN. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Arvinas from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $1,533,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley Albert Margus sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $524,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,453.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,294,800. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Arvinas by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Arvinas by 135.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. 151,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,539. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

