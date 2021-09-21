Analysts Set Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Target Price at $87.77

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.77.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,523,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,856,000 after purchasing an additional 204,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,914.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,969,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,077 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,815,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,886,000 after buying an additional 213,568 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,837,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,726,000 after buying an additional 201,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,768,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,719,000 after buying an additional 353,062 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAR traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.92. 1,634,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,315. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $31.45 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.28.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

