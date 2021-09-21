Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Novartis by 76.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Novartis by 222.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,891,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,887. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.