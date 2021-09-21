Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.30

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.30 and last traded at $37.30, with a volume of 399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5807 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

