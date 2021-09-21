Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $120,843.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002577 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.
About Hakka.Finance
According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “
