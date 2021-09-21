SnowGem (XSG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $45,383.00

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Graviex and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005346 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

