Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $205,310.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $205,310.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00090650 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

