Blockzero Labs (XIO) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Blockzero Labs (CURRENCY:XIO) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Blockzero Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockzero Labs has a total market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $238,094.00 worth of Blockzero Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockzero Labs has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00126885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00012330 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043911 BTC.

Blockzero Labs Profile

Blockzero Labs (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. Blockzero Labs’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,592,410 coins. Blockzero Labs’ official Twitter account is @xio_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockzero Labs is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Blockzero Labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockzero Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockzero Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockzero Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

