Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $740.52 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will report $740.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $742.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.60 million. First Horizon reported sales of $1.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

FHN traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.83. 3,182,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,642,182. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

