Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Transocean reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $2,337,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 979.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the 1st quarter worth about $5,526,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 17,085,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.74. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 3.65.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

