Analysts Anticipate Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to Post $1.08 EPS

Analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.98. Synovus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.09 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.15.

Shares of NYSE SNV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.93. 742,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after purchasing an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,969,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,323,000 after buying an additional 467,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after acquiring an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at $19,519,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

