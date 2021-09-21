Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.29.

Shares of NYSE DSX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 2,690,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,174. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The stock has a market cap of $463.17 million, a PE ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. Research analysts forecast that Diana Shipping will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diana Shipping by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the first quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

