Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,100 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 113,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 323.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,492,000 after buying an additional 66,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $43,602,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,178,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,159,000 after buying an additional 30,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel stock traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,201.13. 28,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,238.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,205.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 52-week low of $913.04 and a 52-week high of $1,288.00.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel will post 60.4 EPS for the current year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

