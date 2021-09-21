Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.96.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LBLCF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$87.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$71.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.74 target price (down previously from C$96.00) on shares of Loblaw Companies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of LBLCF remained flat at $$66.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $72.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $61.84.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

