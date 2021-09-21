$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.93. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 331,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,773. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.54. Commerce Bancshares has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,064,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,059,000 after purchasing an additional 663,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,889,000 after purchasing an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,536,000 after purchasing an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

