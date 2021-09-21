BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.67 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $51,890.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BOOM has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

