AppCoins Price Tops $0.0620 on Major Exchanges (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $15.18 million and $664,897.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

About AppCoins

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,720,041 coins and its circulating supply is 244,720,040 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

