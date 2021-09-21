Refereum Price Down 17.2% Over Last Week (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Refereum has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Refereum has a market cap of $60.74 million and $13.96 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00126047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00012323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00043995 BTC.

Refereum Coin Profile

RFR is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

