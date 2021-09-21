William T. Montone Sells 4,140 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Stock

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BRKS stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.14. 1,319,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 10.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 45.3% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 182,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 58,405 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

