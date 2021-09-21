CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Sells $3,421,606.72 in Stock

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CFO Michael Lafair sold 66,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $3,421,606.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CS Disco stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,757. CS Disco Inc has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $69.41.

Get CS Disco alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.