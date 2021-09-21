CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CRO Andrew Shimek Sells 40,974 Shares

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) CRO Andrew Shimek sold 40,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,146.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:LAW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,757. CS Disco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.41.

LAW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

